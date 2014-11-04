Are Democrats Wrong For Using Race-Based Appeals To Motivate Voters?

In what would seem to be a last ditch effort to gin up the Black vote on election day, Democrats are invoking the shooting deaths of Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin in radio ads, flyers and mailers. Critics have blasted Democrats and Progressives for using these race based appeals to drive and or scare Black voters to the polls on election day while others believe these tactics are hurting the chances of certain candidates running for public office.

Get the Latest News As Black America Goes To The Polls

On Tuesday, Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk (J. Hogan Gidley, Angela Rye and Rock Newman) panel discussed if it is wrong for Dems to use these polarizing issues to get African Americans to the polls. Listen to their entire conversation below.

