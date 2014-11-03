WealthyU: Retirement Savings Catch Up Strategies

Financial guru Deborah Owens joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to share how you can prepare for retirement and ride off into the sunset in style. Owens explained that African Americans are retiring sooner with less. She also highlighted that contribution limits on many retirement plans are being increased this year, but Blacks are not contributing enough money into these savings programs in order to retire.

During this week’s installment of WealthyU, Owens offered a few important planning strategies to help you retire in style. Listen to their entire conversation and check out Owens’ list of Retirement Catch Up Strategies.

