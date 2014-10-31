Actress Debbi Morgan Shares Her Triumph Over Domestic Violence

Actress Debbi Morgan, from “All My Children” and Starz “Power,” joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to share her personal triumph over domestic violence and talk about her one-woman stage play, “The Monkey On My Back.”

“The Monkey On My Back” is also the name of Morgan’s book which is a personal memoir detailing three generations of women growing up and living with domestic violence. Morgan said, “I have been acting since I was 16-years-old and it actually served me quite well because I could use all of my acting skills to hide behind this mask. I was always smiling, acting like I was happy and full of joy and I was hiding behind this mask with so much insecurity, humiliation, pain, fear.”

Listen to Morgan discuss her experience dealing with the horrible effects of domestic abuse and breaking the cycle of domestic violence below.

[anvplayer video=”4230628″]

