Dems Desperately Want Black Votes, But Should We Support Them On Election Day?

Many Democrats up for election this year are running away from President Barack Obama and are desperate for Black votes. In other instances, Democrats and Republicans are invoking race in their campaign ads to attract the Black vote. Who should African American voters support, the political party that seems to take the Black vote for granted or the party that ignores us?

“NewsOne Now” host, Roland Martin, Clarence Page, Joia Jefferson Nuri and Cleo Manago discuss the political landscape leading up to next week’s elections and if Democrats have done enough to mobilize the Black vote on election day. Listen to portions of their conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230631″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Also On The Chicago Defender: