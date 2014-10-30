Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Boosie Badazz – ‘Life After Deathrow’ (Mixtape) [MUSIC]


Roz Edward

Posted October 30, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

Boosie - Life After Deathrow

 

Welp, it looks like his daughter wasn’t lying when she “told y’all, n****s” Boosie Badazz was officially back!

 

Since returning home from incarceration, the Baton Rouge MC has been featured on countless records. Now he’s ready to deliver his own collection of music with ‘Life After Deathrow‘.

 

The 18-track mixtape features Yo Gotti, Trey Songz, and more. Listen below and download here.

 

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Boosie Badazz , Lil' Boosie , Main Stage

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading Boosie Badazz – ‘Life After Deathrow’ (Mixtape) [MUSIC]

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now