Boosie Badazz – ‘Life After Deathrow’ (Mixtape) [MUSIC]

Welp, it looks like his daughter wasn’t lying when she “told y’all, n****s” Boosie Badazz was officially back!

Since returning home from incarceration, the Baton Rouge MC has been featured on countless records. Now he’s ready to deliver his own collection of music with ‘Life After Deathrow‘.

The 18-track mixtape features Yo Gotti, Trey Songz, and more. Listen below and download here.

