The Return Of Jim Crow? Millions Threatened By Massive Voter Purge [VIDEO]

A special election investigation by Al Jazeera America and journalist Greg Palast uncovered a series of Republican lead anti-voter fraud actions that may be targeting millions of minorities.

Republican officials in 27 states have launched a massive new campaign against voter fraud, using a computer name-matching system to claim that over 3 million citizens voted twice in the last election. The list they are using is based on common Black, Hispanic and Asian names like John Jackson, Jose Rodriguez, and David Lee. This GOP lead action could prevent millions of voters from taking part in this year’s midterm elections.

Palast spoke with Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now” and the Straight talk panel (Angela Rye, Robert Traynham and Kim Brown) via Skype about this massive voter purge. Listen to their entire conversation below.

DON’T MISS the Al Jazeera America 2-part exposé detailing this egregious attempt to purge voter rolls on America Tonight at 9 PM EST (check your local listings for channel information).

