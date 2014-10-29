Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Return Of Jim Crow? Millions Threatened By Massive Voter Purge [VIDEO]


NewsOne Now

Posted October 29, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

A special election investigation by Al Jazeera America and journalist Greg Palast uncovered a series of Republican lead anti-voter fraud actions that may be targeting millions of minorities.

Republican officials in 27 states have launched a massive new campaign against voter fraud, using a computer name-matching system to claim that over 3 million citizens voted twice in the last election.  The list they are using is based on common Black, Hispanic and Asian names like John Jackson, Jose Rodriguez, and David Lee. This GOP lead action could prevent millions of  voters from taking part in this year’s midterm elections.

Palast spoke with Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now” and the Straight talk panel (Angela Rye, Robert Traynham and Kim Brown) via Skype about this massive voter purge. Listen to their entire conversation below.

DON’T MISS the  Al Jazeera America 2-part exposé detailing this egregious attempt to purge voter rolls on America Tonight  at 9 PM EST (check your local listings for channel information).

[anvplayer video=”4230635″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

2014 Midterm Elections , Al Jazeera America , Angela Rye , Greg Palast , Jim Crow , Kim Brown , Midterm Elections , newsone now , Republican , Robert Traynham , Roland Martin , voter fraud , voter ID , Voter Purge , Voter Suppression

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now