‘Bloodline:’ Notorious Gang Leader’s Journey From Pimp To The Pulpit

Former gang leader, John Turnipseed, joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to share his personal story of triumph over the streets on and how he is reaching back to pull others out.

During their discussion, Tunipseed explained how the impact of a father’s love, the power of mentoring young Black men and holding them accountable for their actions can change many at-risk African American males lives around.

Turnipseed’s book, “Bloodline,” chronicles his life from being a gang leader, drug dealer and pimp to becoming one of the nation’s most respected pioneers of community restoration. Listen to his amazing story of transformation and redemption below.

[anvplayer video=”4230634″]

