Will President Obama’s Perceived Unpopularity Hurt Dems On Election Day?

According to a new NBC News/Marist poll, Democrats biggest challenge in this year’s midterm elections is President Barack Obama’s lack of popularity. Some Dems appear to be running away from Pres. Obama as a result of the sentiment found in the survey.

Mr. Obama’s popularity continues to be high in certain circles, especially within the African American community. Are Democrats putting themselves at risk on election day by shying away from Pres. Obama? Have Democrats lost the political narrative by not touting all that Pres. Obama has accomplished and allowed Republicans to control the political message?

Mo Ivory, guest host of “NewsOne Now;” Cornell William Brooks, President of the NAACP; Stefanie Brown-James, CEO of Vestige Strategies; and Hughey Newsome of Project 21 discuss the validity of the NBC News/Marist poll.

