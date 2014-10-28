Murda Mook – “6 God” (Freestyle) [MUSIC]

You didn’t think Drake‘s “6 God” would go without its fair share of responses, did you?

After Murda Mook called out the YMCMB rapper at the BET Awards, we knew Drake would respond in some sort of way. On “6 God” he raps, “I’m not new to this” which could be in reference as to whether or not the Toronto spitter would be able to handle himself in a battle with Mook. And being the legendary battle MC that he is, the Harlem MC couldn’t let these shots go unnoticed.

Here’s Murda Mook’s version of “6 God”. From the sounds of it, it seems like he just wanted to deliver a few light jabs until someone drops that bag of money. What do you think?

WATCH NOW: P.O.P, Hold It Down — But Don’t Talk To The Media!

[anvplayer video=”4244591″]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!