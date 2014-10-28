Marc Morial On Getting Equal Funding For Common Core [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230642″]

Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League recently joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss how the Common Core initiative differs from federal education initiatives.

During their dialogue, Martin asked Morial about obtaining the necessary funding to implement Common Core standards nationwide. Morial explained that there needs to be “a parallel move to equalize funding for schools no matter where they are.” He went on to say the National Urban League’s message is not Common Core no matter what, but “Common Core with and equitable implementation approach and that includes a move to equitable funding.”

For more information on the campaign and Common Core, visit www.PutOurChildren1st.org or check out NewsOne’s section on education and the Common Core.

Watch PSAs about the Common Core here.