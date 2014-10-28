Gucci Mane Pens Letter To Fans

While we won’t physically be seeing Gucci Mane on the hip-hop scene for quite some time, he decided to make his presence felt through a different type of penmanship. The incarcerated rapper wrote a touching letter to his fans.

It sounds as though he’s turned a new leaf during his sentence. In the MTV exclusive, Guwop spoke about wanting to change for the better, becoming a trendsetter, getting healthier, and much more.

Take a look at the letter below, and salute to Gucci for wanting to get to a better place in life.

