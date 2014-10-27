Soooo…. Tiny PERMANENTLY Changed Her Eye Color? You Can Do That?

Oh.

Apparently permanently changing your eye color is a real thing that happens in real life now. Tiny (formerly of the group Xscape, currently T.I.’s wife) took to the webs to let us know that she has changed her eye color. Her new color of choice is apparently “ice gray.”

She posted on Instagram:

I permanently changed my eye color with Brightocular and loving it! Thank you Dr. Montasser Menif for the amazing experience and for making my dream come true. I hated wearing contacts just for the color and it made my vision blurry. Blessed to say my vision is perfect after my ice-gray implants.

Special thanks to #Spencer Vessa for all that you’ve done to make the process happen. You’re amazing and thank you #faiza for your exceptional customer service.

Here are her new eyes!

