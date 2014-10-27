J.J. Hairston Sees ‘Victory’ With New Album

Gospel singing sensation J.J. Hairston stopped by “NewsOne Now” to discuss his new album “I See Victory” with guest host Mo Ivory. During their chat, Hairston talked about everything from his evolution in gospel music and his marriage, to his origins in the musical genre and initially never wanting to be a gospel artist.

Hairston & Youthful Praise’s new album,”I See Victory,” features the hit singles “It Pushed Me” and “Bless Me” with gospel heavyweight Donnie McClurkin along with special appearances by VaShawn Mitchell, Jason Nelson and Karen Clark Sheard. “I See Victory” is available now, be sure to pick up a copy and be blessed.

