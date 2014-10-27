Are Mandatory Ebola Quarantines A Necessity Or Civil Rights Violation?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Chris Christie are backtracking on their 21-day mandatory quarantine for anyone who travels from West Africa and may have come in contact with Ebola patients. Kaci Hickox, a nurse, was forced into quarantine Friday after arriving from Sierra Leone. She was symptom free and tested negative for Ebola, but was still held for observation. Since being detained, Hickox has discussed suing to protect the rights of health care workers and has gotten into a war of words with Gov. Christie over the mandatory quarantine mandate.

“NewsOne Now” guest host Mo Ivory and the Straight Talk panel discuss the use of mandatory quarantines to stop the spread of the Ebola virus in America. Do you think the use of mandatory quarantines are a necessity or a violation of civil rights? Should politicians be the ones making decisions about who should and should not be quarantined?

Listen to the discussion below.

[anvplayer video=”4230640″]

