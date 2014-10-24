Were The Ferguson Leaks Crafted To Support The Narrative Of Darren Wilson?

The official autopsy of Michael Brown was leaked earlier this week sparking more protests in Feguson and caused the Justice Department to condemn the release of the information. According to reports, Attorney General Eric Holder is “exasperated” over the “selective leaks” in the Brown case. Brown family attorney Benjamin Crump believes the leaks might be a deliberate move by prosecutor Bob McCulloch

On Friday, “NewsOne Now” guest host Mo Ivory and the Straight Talk panel (Ray Baker, Lauren Victoria Burke and Jarvis Stewart) discuss the leaked information, how the Darren Wilson may be using the leaked information to craft his account of the events that lead up to the murder of Michael Brown and what impact the released information may have on the case. Listen to their entire conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230649″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.