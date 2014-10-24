18 Years Of Academic Fraud At UNC For Thousands Of Black Athletes

An independent report has found that for 18 years nearly 3,100 students and athletes benefited from bogus classes and artificially high grades at the University of North Carolina.

“NewsOne Now” guest host Mo Ivory and the Straight Talk panel (Ray Baker, Lauren Victoria Burke and Jarvis Stewart) discussed the biggest academic cheating scandal in NCAA history and the use of the African American Studies (AFAM) paper classes in the scandal.

Listen to their entire conversation below.

