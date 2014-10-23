Will New PLUS Loan Regulations Be Enough To Get HBCU Students Back In Class?

The Education Department has loosened credit requirements for the PLUS Loan program used by parents and college students, but some say the changes are not enough to get all of the students adversely impacted by the program back in the classroom.

Johnny Taylor, President & CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund joined guest host Armstrong Williams on “NewsOne Now” to discuss how the PLUS Loan program has done more to hurt than good to African American college students enrolled in historically Black colleges and universities. Listen to their entire conversation below.

