Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Will Travel Restrictions And An Ebola Czar Slow Down The Virus?


NewsOne Staff

Posted October 22, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Obama administration is cracking down on Ebola by instituting travel restrictions for individuals coming from West Africa. Will travel restrictions and the naming of an Ebola Czar (Ron Klain) be enough to slow down the deadly virus?

Ambassador Robin Sanders, former Ambassador to Nigeria and Congo, Karen Finney, Armstrong Williams and Glynda C. Carr joined guest host Angela Rye on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the latest developments in the Ebola crisis. Listen to their entire conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230657″]
Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Ambassador Robin Sanders , Angela Rye , Armstrong Williams , Ebola , Glynda C. Carr , NewsOne , newsone now , Ron Klain

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now