Will Travel Restrictions And An Ebola Czar Slow Down The Virus?

The Obama administration is cracking down on Ebola by instituting travel restrictions for individuals coming from West Africa. Will travel restrictions and the naming of an Ebola Czar (Ron Klain) be enough to slow down the deadly virus?

Ambassador Robin Sanders, former Ambassador to Nigeria and Congo, Karen Finney, Armstrong Williams and Glynda C. Carr joined guest host Angela Rye on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the latest developments in the Ebola crisis. Listen to their entire conversation below.

