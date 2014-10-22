Wildin’ Out Wednesday: Too Ratchet And Ignorant For Angela Rye

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedians Cletus Cassidy, Rob Gordon and Vince Barnett appeared on “NewsOne Now” with guest host Angela Rye for Wildin’ Out Wednesday. This weeks comedians panel got so rowdy Rye exclaimed jokingly, “this is so ratchet and ignorant.”

Cassidy, Gordon and a reserved Barnett put the wild in Wildin’ Out Wednesday cracking jokes about President Obama’s hilarious encounter while early voting in Chicago, Renée Zellweger’s new face and the “Breaking Bad” action figures disappearance from Toys “R” Us shelves. Listen to all of the wildin’ out below.

[anvplayer video=”4230655″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.