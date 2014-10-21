Entertainment
How Will Supreme Court’s Ruling On Texas Law Affect Black Voters?


NewsOne Now

Posted October 21, 2014
The United States Supreme Court upheld Texas’ voter ID law. As a result of the ruling, 600,000 registered voters, mostly Black and Hispanic, may be disenfranchised because they lack the proper form(s) of identification.

NewsOne Now” guest host Jeff Johnson and the Straight Talk panel (George Curry, Francesca Chambers and  Joseph Williams) take a look at the Supreme Courts ruling and the potential impact it will have on the midterm elections which is just two weeks away.

