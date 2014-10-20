President Obama Headlines Gov. Quinn Rally at Chicago State

CHICAGO–President Barack Obama returned home to headline a support rally on Sunday for Gov. Pat Quinn at Chicago State University.

“When you cast your vote, you have a choice to make, you need to ask yourself who is going to fight for your future,” Obama said to an energetic crowd.

Leading up to his appearance, supporters like Sen. Dick Durbin, Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-7th), Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, State Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st), State senator Iris Martinez (D-11th) and Secretary of State Jesse White shared brief words on why Chicagoans should cast their vote for Quinn.

The Jackie Robinson West team kicked off the rally by saying the Pledge of Allegiance together. Later in the program, they received recognition from their seats by both Quinn and Obama.

Over the last few weeks, Democrats have been encouraging people to hit the polls Nov. 4 and vote for Quinn. First Lady Michelle Obama spoke at the University of Illinois at Chicago Pavillion to support him earlier this month. Early voting begins today.

Quinn supporters say that the governor and Obama share the same ideas. Like the president, Quinn also supports affordable healthcare for everyone, a quality public education and an increase in minimum wage. These are all things Republican candidate Bruce Rauner won’t do for Illinoisans, they said.

“The president’s name is not on the ballot this time, but his agenda is,” Preckwinkle said.

“If we want our families to have better healthcare, we need to vote Quinn, we want better funded public schools, we need to vote for Quinn,” she said.

And when it comes to banning assault weapons, Quinn fully supports the ban. Hadiya Pendleton’s parents were in the audience and “Hadiya’s Promise: Because Every Child Matters,” the organization they created in the slain teen’s name, advocates for better gun control to help stop the city’s violence.

The governor had the honor of introducing Obama, but before he welcomed him onto the stage, he pleaded with the sea of supporters to save democracy.

“We understand that democracy is about banning together,” Quinn said. “We are in the fight of our lives for the soul of democracy. We are taking on those who think government is about the money. They might have more money, but we have Obama.”

Quinn supports the Affordable Care Act, an increase in minimum wage, early childhood education, all things which matter to the average person.

“I have dedicated my whole life to helping everyday people who don’t have lobbyists, but only have work and heart,” he said. “We have to use heart and hard work to win this battle.”

Obama said Quinn is the best person for governor because he is honest and gets the work done.

“He doesn’t just talk the talk, but he walks the walk.”

If people want a governor who wants to help improve their lives, then voting for Quinn is the way to go, the president said.

Often, people stop believing in the power of voting, and just quit going to the polls all together, Obama said. He told the audience of listeners to not doubt themselves, but to hold on to hope.

“What I really want to say is that the power to move our society and government really is in your hands,” Obama said.