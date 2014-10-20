How To Make Your Credit Score “Jump Like Jordan” [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230680″]

If you’re one of the lucky ones who have paid off all of their credit card bills, congratulations! However, that doesn’t mean that you’re done with managing your credit — not by a long shot. There’s plenty you can still do to raise your credit score, thereby getting better interest rates when it comes time to take out a home loan or car note.

In the video above, Beverly Brown from Brooklyn identifies herself as one of the fortunate souls without credit card debt. Tiffany Aliche, the Budgetnista, advises her on how she can use that paid off credit card to make her credit score “jump like Jordan.” This advice can work for you, too. Watch.

