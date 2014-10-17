Usher Opens Up About Not Knowing His Father [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Just because Usher‘s father wasn’t in his life, doesn’t mean he doesn’t know how to be a good father to his kids. He tells”The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” he uses his absentee father as an example of how to be a better dad.
Watch the exclusive video below to see Usher open up more about not knowing his father, and what he learned about him during our interview. In addition, Usher discusses how he’s able to balance being a single dad, and his career in this exclusive interview!
