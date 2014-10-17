Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Game ft. Problem, Bad Lucc & Huddy – “T.H.O.T.” [VIDEO]


Roz Edward

Posted October 17, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Game - Blood Moon (Artwork)

 

Surrounded by fine art, The Game brings along Problem, Bad Lucc, & Huddy for his latest visual “T.H.O.T.” If you’ve had a chance to catch E-40’s latest video, you can imaging what the next 3:59 will look like.

 

Chuck’s ‘Blood Moon: Year of the Wolf‘ is available now.

 

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Blood Moon: The Year of the Wolf , Main Stage , The Game

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading The Game ft. Problem, Bad Lucc & Huddy – “T.H.O.T.” [VIDEO]

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now