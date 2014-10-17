Pastor Confesses To Stealing From Church, Having AIDS And Sleeping With Members

Juan McFarland, pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, revealed he was stealing money, having sex with members of his congregation inside the church and that he also has AIDS. On Thursday, a Montgomery County circuit court judge temporarily banned McFarland from the church.

Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now,” talked with Scott Johnson, reporter from the Montgomery Advertiser, Jeff Johnson, Joia Jefferson Nuri and Hogan Gidley about this disturbing case of abuse of power. Listen to their entire conversation below.

