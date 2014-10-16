WTH?! Dallas Cowboys RB Shoplifts Underwear And Cologne, Fined 29K [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ebony Steele and Tony Redz joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” for this week’s installment of WTH?! Thursday to discuss all of the wild stories in the news.

This week’s list of crazy stories include First Lady Michelle Obama’s video, “Turnip For What” and a crowd at a free weave giveaway getting pepper sprayed by cops. Plus Dallas Cowboys RB Joseph Randle shoplifts a 2-pack of Polo underwear and a bottle of Gucci cologne. Randle’s $125 shoplifting spree got him fined a little over $29k. What was he thinking?

Listen to all of the craziness trending this week in the news below.

