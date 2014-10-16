Entertainment
Arkansas Voter ID Law Struck Down


NewsOne Now

Posted October 16, 2014
On Wednesday the Arkansas Supreme Court struck down the state’s voter ID law. Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Bishop Council Nedd, Francesca Chambers and Paul Butler) had a spirited discussion over the decision and the use of voter ID laws that many say suppress the Black vote. Listen to their entire heated conversation below.

