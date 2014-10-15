Entertainment
Reinstated Voter ID Law Could Hinder 600,000 Registered Voters In Texas


NewsOne Now

Posted October 15, 2014
On Tuesday a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated Texas’ voter ID law. As a result, more than 600,000 registered voters, mostly Black and Hispanic, may be disenfranchised and denied their right to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Daniella L’egerWilmer Leon and Stephanie Brown James) discuss how this decision may impact voters, what types of identification are valid and the GOP’s continuous efforts to suppress the Black vote.

[anvplayer video=”4230674″]
Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

 

 

Daniella L’eger , newsone now , Roland Martin , Stephanie Brown James , Straight Talk , Texas , voter ID , Voter ID Law , Wilmer Leon

