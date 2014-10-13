Entertainment
GA Secretary Of State Blocks 40,000 From Voting For No Apparent Reason


NewsOne Now

Posted October 13, 2014
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp has decided not to certify 40,000 voter registrations. As a result of his actions, Kemp has been sued by the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the National Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights.

Lauren Victoria Burke, Joia Jefferson Nuri, Staci Johnson and  GA State Representative Leader Stacey Abrams joined Roland Martin Monday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss early voting, voter suppression and Georgia Sec. of State Brian Kemp’s actions to block Americans from voting. Listen their entire conversation below.

