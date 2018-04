Personal trainer and nutritionist Kuti Mack joined Roland Martin Monday on “NewsOne Now” for this week’s installment of Fit!Live!Win. Mack explained how you can replace expensive, over the counter supplements with natural alternatives. Listen to their conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230685″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.