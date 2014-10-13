Anthony Anderson Reveals How He Lost Over 50 Pounds [INTERVIEW]

Anthony Anderson has always been a big guy, but the actor tells “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” he lost 50 pounds! It’s clear Anthony had to make a serious lifestyle change, and he shares exactly what he did to shed the pounds!

In addition to his weight loss, the actor discusses his new sitcom “Black-Ish.” Find out how his family inspired the show, and what it’s like being Tracee Ellis Ross‘ TV husband in this exclusive interview!

