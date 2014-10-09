Tracee Ellis Ross Recites Young Thug’s “Lifestyle” Verse [VIDEO]

Cash Money affiliate Young Thug‘s unique delivery has been equally as confusing as it’s been entertaining. The rising hip-hop star has dropped several club bangers such as “Stoner” “Pass the Hookah” and “Danny Glover”, while also adding to the summer smashes “About The Money” and “Lifestyle”. And while each of these records are sure to turn a party upside down, when you stop and actually pay attention to the lyrics, things begin to get a little fuzzy.

So what happens when someone actually attempts to sing along with one of their favorite Young Thug records? ‘Black-ish‘ co-star Tracee Ellis Ross attempted just that. In two Instagram video posts, Ross attempted to recite Thugger’s “Lifestyle” verse. If you’re familiar with the ‘Girlfriends‘ star, you can image the hilarity that followed.

Take a look at T-Murda’s attempt to live a Thug’s lifestyle.

