St. Louis Police Officer Fatally Shoots Teen, Family Claims He Was Unarmed

An off-duty St. Louis police officer shot and killed a fleeing teenage suspect, whom relatives claim was simply holding a sandwich, reports FOX2now.com.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the 4100 block of Shaw Blvd. in south St. Louis.

Officers claim that the suspect turned around and fired on the officer who was in fear for his life, forcing him to return fire and fatally wound the unnamed teen, identified by relatives as 18-year-old Vonderrick Myer.

More details below:

An officer working department-approved secondary for a security company, wearing a St. Louis Police Officer’s uniform was in the 4100 block of Shaw when he attempted a pedestrian check. The male suspect fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect. The suspect turned and fired a gun at the officer. Fearing for his safety, the officer returned fire striking the suspect, fatally wounding him. The officer was not injured. A gun was recovered from the scene. The officer is a 32-year old white male. He has been on the force for 6 years. The suspect is a black male believed to be 18-20 years old. As is department policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.

St. Louis reporter Andy Baker live-tweeted the aftermath:

Threats at police hurled from crowd at shooting scene at Shaw&Klemm in SoSTL; officer wrkng 2dary security shot,killed suspect @FOX2now — Andy Banker (@andybankertv) October 9, 2014

Body has now been removed from police shtg scene at Klemm and Shaw; awaiting more info from @slmpd @FOX2now live update in 10min on Fox2 — Andy Banker (@andybankertv) October 9, 2014

Suspect’s aunt cries: “they shot my Drew 16 times. All he had was a sandwich” ; fatal police shooting Klemm&Shaw So StL @FOX2now — Andy Banker (@andybankertv) October 9, 2014

Ambulance called to scene for mom if 18year old killed at Shaw&Klemm in SoSTL by @SLMPD, mom fainted @fox2now pic.twitter.com/DfdjfX898f — Andy Banker (@andybankertv) October 9, 2014

The teen’s aunt said that he was shot at least 16 times, which has neither been confirmed nor denied.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsOne.com for updates…

WATCH NOW: Yandy Smith on The Eric Garner Case: “Somebody needs to watch the police”

[anvplayer video=”4230837″]