Off-Duty Officer Guns Down 18-Year-Old During “Pedestrian Check”

An off-duty St. Louis police officer working as a security guard shot and killed 18-year-old Vonderrick Myers Jr. Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” panel (Rock Newman, Lauren Victoria Burke and Armstrong Williams) discuss the circumstances surrounding this developing story. According to reports, Myers was shot at 16 or 17 times by the off-duty officer during the “pedestrian check.” Listen to their conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230691″]

