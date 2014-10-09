Legislators Approve $700 Million+ To Help Military Fight Ebola

The United States government is pitching in some more money to help fight the spread of Ebola in Africa.

Earlier today, House legislators that oversee the Pentagon agreed to give an additional $700 million to the military in its fight against the deadly virus overseas. When Armed Services Committee Chairman Howard “Buck” McKeon and Appropriations Chairman Harold Rogers signed off on the action, the Associated Press reports that it actually provides $750 million in money left over from the fight in Afghanistan to go this newer effort.

The money would be used to provide logistical help for health care workers in the nations that have been hit the hardest by the Ebola outbreak. Some $50 million had already been released for aid last month. The money will be used for medical supplies and protective suits. It will also allow the military to airlift workers into and out of affected areas.

Some of the funds will go to getting tents acquiring tents to isolate Ebola patients and workers among other equipment.

Although this is a lot of money, it still falls short of the $1 billion that the Obama administration had requested in funding to fight Ebola. However, lawmakers and the Pentagon project that the $750 million they’ve approved will be enough for a six-month mission.

