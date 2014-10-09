Ala. Pastor Confesses To AIDS Diagnosis, Adultery, Drug Use In Front Of Congregation

Juan McFarland (pictured), a highly respected Montgomery, Ala., pastor, bared his soul on September 14th as he stood in front of his congregants and revealed to them how he had full-blown AIDS had still had numerous sexual affairs with church members, mishandled church funds, and abused illegal drugs all while preaching damnation for sinners from his bully pulpit, according to WFSA News.

SEE ALSO: Wanted Woman Arrested After Contacting Police Over Unflattering Facebook Mugshot

McFarland, who has led Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church since 1990, claims that he first contracted HIV in 2003 and was diagnosed with full-blown AIDS five years later. Investigators are not sure if the minister told all of his partners about his AIDS status, but at least one of them, an unnamed woman and longtime church member, is reportedly in a panic as she waits for her diagnosis from her physician.

And as congregants listened to their trusted church leader confess, waves of disbelief and shock reportedly filled the room.

According to published reports, the pastor’s revelations have some wondering whether they contracted the AIDS virus from their pastor. An unnamed church member told WFSA, “I know a young lady who is a member of the church who says she has slept with him and that she didn’t want this to go public, and she is running out now trying to find out if there is anything wrong with her,” the member explained. “And my heart goes out to her because she’s been a wonderful church member, and then for something like this to happen. The fact that he didn’t tell them at all. That’s a crime in itself.”

The unnamed church member went on, “And I’m hoping by doing this interview that she will see that she can come and talk to someone and her name or whatever will not be revealed. And maybe she can have some peace by coming forward and not the shame that goes along with it.”

According to Deacon Nathan Williams, Jr., who has been a church member for 70 years, while the church has never been involved in a huge scandal, now unfortunately, Shiloh leaders are being forced to seek legal counsel.

McFarland was ousted from the church on October 5th, and when WFSA reportedly spoke with the pastor about the allegations, he reportedly confirmed them all.

The Montgomery Police Department have not been brought in yet on the McFarland case since no charges have been filed, however, transmitting a sexually transmitted disease is a Class C misdemeanor, according to law enforcement officials.

Watch news coverage about the Juan McFarland incident here:

SEE ALSO: Police: 4-Year-Old Delaware Girl Took Heroin To Day Care, Passed It Out Thinking It Was Candy

Also On The Chicago Defender: