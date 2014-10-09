‘Addicted’ Author Zane Named ‘Top Individual Tax Cheat’ – $540K Debt

The film adaptation of Zane’s novel “Addicted” is coming to theaters. And not a moment to soon for the bestselling erotica author, who owes more than $540,000 in back taxes.

As a result, Zane (born Kristina Laferne Roberts), has been named the state’s “top individual tax cheat,” the Maryland Comptroller reports. The man who gave her title, Peter Franchot, revealed that Roberts has $1.4 million in assets, including two homes, against $3.4 million in liabilities. The Comptroller also noted that $1.4 million is owed to creditors alone.

Efforts by the IRS to collect back taxes from Roberts date back to 2003. Originally from Maryland, the critically-acclaimed writer is best known for her literary work, which has resulted in her being a certified New York Times bestseller 26 times.

Despite the drama, Roberts kept her lips sealed regarding her IRS troubles while promoting the “Addicted” movie during a recent appearance on a talk show.

News of Roberts’ tax problems comes amid the release of the film version of “Addicted.” The movie, which stars Sharon Leal, Boris Kodjoe, and Tyson Beckford, arrives in theaters on Friday (Oct. 10).

