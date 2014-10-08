Tech Talk With Roland Martin: 21st Century TV Viewing Options [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Are you ready to cut the cable cords and watch TV while on the go? Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now” has a list of gadgets that will help you watch your favorite television programs anywhere at almost anytime.

Martin demonstrated how Elgato’s Eye TV Mobile ($99.99), Google Chromecast ($35) and the Slingbox M1 ($149.99) give you the freedom to watch what you want, when you want. Just make sure you tune into TV One’s “NewsOne Now” on a daily basis for more news and stories that matter to you. Listen to Martin’s complete rundown of 21st century TV viewing options below.

[anvplayer video=”4230694″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.