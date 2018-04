Jordan Peele joined Roland Martin Wednesday on “NewsOne Now” to talk about the new season of Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele.” Peele also shared how he and his partner in comedy, Keegan-Michael Key, are able to keep people laughing during these difficult times. Listen to their entire conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230695″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.