Ohio Students Demand Justice For John Crawford

Students in Ohio continue the fight for justice for John Crawford. On Monday the Ohio Student Association began a sit-in protest at the Beavercreek Police Department and plan to stay until justice is served.

James Hayes, Political Director of the Ohio Student Association spoke with “NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin on Tuesday about the protest and upcoming meeting with the Beavercreek Police Department. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 PM. Listen to their entire conversation below.

