Here’s What Corporate America Really Gets Out of Philanthropy [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230740″]

Why is giving to the community good for business? Deborah Elam, president of the GE Foundation, told NewsOne how it works. We caught up with her at the Diversity Affluence Brunch in Sag Harbor, NY, where she was honored in July.

“The intersection of philanthropy – where we can give back, [because] people can feel good working for a company that gives back – and contributing to the company: that [intersection is where] you really can increase shareholder value.”

Hear what else Elam, a heavyweight in the corporate philanthropy sphere, had to say in the video above.

RELATED STORIES:

Diversity Affluence Brunch Celebrates Black Technology Leaders

Van Jones On How To Be “An Owner, Not Just a Consumer” [VIDEO]

Are You A “Royalton”? Diversity Affluence’s Founder Explains [VIDEO]