A Top Black Woman in STEM Spills Secret To Innovation [VIDEO]

At the heart of innovation in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) research are fundamental questions. Marian Croak, a senior vice president at AT&T Labs who is one of the leading women in STEM research, told NewsOne what it takes to innovate. We caught up with her at the Diversity Affluence Brunch in Sag Harbor, NY, where she was honored in July.

“We must keep asking why things are happening, and why things are not the way they should be. Then we introduce innovation as a way to help those things [that should be] come about,” Croak said.

Hear what else Croak had to say in the video above.

