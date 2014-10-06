Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Why Are Black Staffers Fleeing Capitol Hill? [VIDEO]


NewsOne Now

Posted October 6, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Daily Beast’s Tim Mak joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss Capitol Hill’s “diversity drain.” Many African American staffers and aides are leaving the public sector for the private sector, but why?

Mak, Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Danielle Belton, Robert Traynhan and Chanelle Hardy) discuss what factors have caused the mass exodus from The Hill. Listen to their entire conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230702″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

African Americans , Capitol Hill , Danielle Belton , NewsOne , newsone now , Robert Traynhan , Roland Martin , Straight Talk , The Daily Beast , Tim Mak

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading Why Are Black Staffers Fleeing Capitol Hill? [VIDEO]

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now