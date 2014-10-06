Entertainment
The Latest Developments In The Ebola Crisis


NewsOne Now

Posted October 6, 2014
On Monday, Zachary Thompson, Director of the Dallas County Health and Human Services spoke with Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Danielle Belton, Robert Traynhan and Chanelle Hardy) about the latest developments in the Ebola crisis. According the CDC, during this outbreak more than 3,400 people have been killed. Do you think the deadly virus can be contained?

Chanelle Hardy , Dallas County Health and Human Services , Danielle Belton , Ebola , newsone now , Robert Traynhan , Roland Martin , Zachary Thompson

