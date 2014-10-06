Speed Limit Raised to 65 MPH at Top of Atlanta Perimeter

North Atlanta drivers can now exhale. Well, perhaps a little bit.

The top of the highway perimeter in Atlanta will finally join the south side of Interstate 285 by raising the speed limit to 65 miles per hour to hopefully ease the congestion that happens everyday during morning and afternoon rush hours.

The new electronic signs are along the interstate in Fulton, DeKalb and Cobb counties.

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has removed the old 55 mph speed limit signs and took the black bags off the new signs and turn them on.

GDOT officials said will not only increase the speed limit, but they’ll make it adjustable according to weather and traffic conditions.

Officials said most of the day the signs will stay at 65 miles per hour, matching the new limit on the south side of the perimeter. But at times of congestion like rush hour, accidents, or bad weather, the speed limit will move in 10 mile-per-hour increments all the way down to 35. GDOT says the highway should remain at 65 mph between 18 and 20 hours each day.

Some commuters remain skeptical but are willing to see if the changes work.

