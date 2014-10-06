Entertainment
Are You Ready For the Festival Of Praise Tour?


Roz Edward

October 6, 2014
Donnie McClurkinFred Hammond and comedian JD Lawrence stopped by “NewsOne Now” to talk about this year’s Festival of Praise Tour.

During a wide ranging discussion McClurkin, Hammond and Lawrence discussed faith, social activism, public policy, politics and more with “NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin. Listen to portions of their conversation below.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

 

