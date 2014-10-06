Anthony Anderson On What Inspired The Creation Of ‘Black-Ish’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

[anvplayer video=”4281084″]
Comedian and actor Anthony Anderson is making TV history by being a black man with a sitcom on primetime television! The star talks with “The D.L. Hughley Show” about how the idea to create the show came about, plus a rousing game of “This Or That!” Click on the audio player to hear the exclusive interview!
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!
MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY
Raven Symone Is Not African-American, According To Raven Symone [VIDEO]
Reagan Gomez Plotting New Sci-Fi Web Series ‘Surviving The Dead’
Walmart Blames Tracy Morgan For Car Accident Injuries
Also On The Chicago Defender:
Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear
34 photos Launch gallery
Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear
1. IMG_0535 (2)1 of 34
2. IMG_0534 (2)2 of 34
3. IMG_0536 (2)3 of 34
4. IMG_0540 (2)4 of 34
5. IMG_0541 (2)5 of 34
6. IMG_0542 (2)6 of 34
7. IMG_0563 (2)7 of 34
8. IMG_0560 (2)8 of 34
9. IMG_0559 (2)9 of 34
10. IMG_0556 (2)10 of 34
11. IMG_0555 (2)11 of 34
12. IMG_0543 (2)12 of 34
13. IMG_0566 (2)13 of 34
14. IMG_0569 (2)14 of 34
15. IMG_0571 (2)15 of 34
16. IMG_0574 (2)16 of 34
17. IMG_0575 (2)17 of 34
18. IMG_0576 (2)18 of 34
19. IMG_0577 (2)19 of 34
20. IMG_0579 (2)20 of 34
21. IMG_0580 (2)21 of 34
22. IMG_0581 (2)22 of 34
23. IMG_0587 (2)23 of 34
24. IMG_0589 (2)24 of 34
25. IMG_060725 of 34
26. IMG_0602 (2)26 of 34
27. IMG_060127 of 34
28. IMG_0597 (2)28 of 34
29. IMG_0595 (2)29 of 34
30. IMG_0594 (2)30 of 34
31. IMG_0608 (2)31 of 34
32. IMG_0560 (2)32 of 34
33. IMG_0581 (2)33 of 34
34. Group Shot34 of 34
comments – add yours