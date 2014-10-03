Van Jones On How To Be “An Owner, Not Just a Consumer” [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230738″]

CNN show host and activist Van Jones has career advice for young people. “We need more technology helping more communities be more effective, more healthy, more whole,” he told NewsOne at the Diversity Affluence Brunch in Sag Harbor, NY, where he was honored in July. “When you’re uploading and you’re coming up with ideas, that means you’re creator, you’re a builder, you’e an owner. You’re not just a consumer, you’re somebody who is actually creating products.”

In other words: “When you give somebody a laptop, you can watch YouTube or you can build YouTube.”

Hear what else he had to say in the video above.

