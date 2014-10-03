Business
The Story Behind The New Job Numbers


NewsOne Now

Posted October 3, 2014
AFL-CIO Chief Economist William Spriggs, Francesca Chambers, Jeff Johnson and Avis Jones-DeWeever joined Roland Martin Friday on “NewsOne Now” to breakdown the latest unemployment numbers. In September, the overall unemployment rate fell to 5.9%, a six-year low. Unemployment for African Americans still remains in double digit numbers at 11%. Listen to their entire conversation about the US labor market below.

