Is The US Equipped To Confront Ebola?

Roland Martin and “NewsOne Now” breakdown the latest developments in the fight against the Ebola virus in the United States and around the globe. More than 100 have been quarantined in Dallas, Texas after a man who travel from Liberia to the United States tested positive for the disease. Individuals who may have come in contact with Thomas Eric Duncan during his travels from Liberia to the United States are being informed about their possible exposure to the Ebola.

On Friday, Dr. Brad Spellberg, Chief Medical Officer at the University of Southern California spoke with Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Francesca Chambers, Jeff Johnson and Avis Jones-DeWeever) about the United States ability to confront the deadly Ebola virus. Listen to their entire conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230707″]

